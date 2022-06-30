Norman Reedus Teases Daryl Spinoff’s “Returning Walking Dead” Characters

Norman Reedus teases which characters from “The Walking Dead” viewers can expect to appear in Daryl’s upcoming spin-off. First introduced back in 2010 in the first season of the AMC series “The Walking Dead”, Daryl Dixon from “Reedus” quickly became a fan favorite. The Survivor with the Crossbow is one of the longest-running characters in the series, along with Melissa McBride’s Carol. The eleventh and final season of “The Walking Dead” is now underway, the second part of which ended earlier this April. The release date of the third and final part has not yet been confirmed.

Although “The Walking Dead” may be coming to an end, it has already been confirmed that a number of additional shows are in development. In addition to Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ‘s spin-off “Island of the Dead”, it has also been confirmed that Daryl and Carol will return in another, as yet untitled series. McBride later left the show to spend more time with her family, citing the European filming location of the spin-off as a key reason. Details regarding Daryl-oriented The Walking Dead series is still hard to find, but it has been described as lighter in tone than the main show.

In a recent interview with Leo Edith, Reedus teases that viewers might see a few familiar faces in Daryl’s spin-off “The Walking Dead.” While the actor seems confident that Carol McBride will appear in the series at some point, Reedus also says, without naming any names, that Daryl may encounter characters who were not in the series. The walking dead for a while. Check out Reedus’ full comment below:

“Of course there will be a spin-off, and it will be me alone, and I will be on this mission, and [Daryl and Carol] will of course come back together later; and with other characters who are missing, I will probably run into.”

Throughout the 11th season of the zombie survival drama, several beloved characters died either from the bites of walkers or from human enemies. However, some of them just went missing. With fan favorite “Walking Dead” Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) leaving the show in season 9, Reedus may tease a reunion between them at some point in the show. Michonne (Danai Gurira) also left the show, deciding to try to find Rick after learning that he survived a seemingly fatal bridge explosion in season 9. Corey Hawkins’ hit has also been mysteriously absent from the show since season 7.

Although he doesn’t reveal any specific information about who Daryl might have encountered during his travels in Europe, Reedus’ comment is sure to appeal to longtime fans of the show. Rick, in particular, would be a welcome sight for many viewers, especially considering that the character was supposed to (and still is) getting his own series of side films. It is currently unknown when the spin-off of Daryl’s show will air, but at least fans of “The Walking Dead” can now be sure that at some point in the series a few familiar faces will appear.