Norman Reedus donates a large item to a charity auction

Norman Reedus, the actor from The Walking Dead, is breaking free from a precious item. It is a scarf that he has worn and signed for the Cohanas Scotland Loosen Up auction to support testicular cancer education and awareness.

Reedus shared the auction information on his social media. This scarf is from the DAKS brand which Reedus has constantly worn. This could turn out to be a great opportunity for any collector of items from The Walking Dead, Boondock Saints, or Norman Reedus.

The auction will take place from November 19 to 29. The actor is currently filming at least two of the six extra episodes of The Walking Dead, of which AMC recently announced the name.

Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will have two of the additional episodes in the tenth season that will be extended. The two episodes are “Find Me” and “Diverged”.

A item up next for #TheWalkingDead fans. Thanks to @wwwbigbaldhead Norman Reedus for donating his signed and worn scarf to our Celebrity #LoosenUpAuction supporting Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness. Bid on it here https://t.co/QS3aa9N92I pic.twitter.com/nOau20hq2J — Cahonas Scotland (@CahonasScotland) November 21, 2020



