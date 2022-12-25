Be careful, dear New Year holidays! Unidentified sleigh pulled by eight reindeer has been discovered; NORAD Santa Tracker is now active. Keep the festive mood (as Santa winks from the sky). While most of you have already set up the New Year mood, snuggled under the sparkling Christmas tree and found the gifts of your dreams under your beds. Others may feel comfortable with their family when they watch some of the funniest movies of the year.

However, for those who are still sniffing under their beds to find their secret Santa gifts, we have you covered. Of course, this information comes as a holiday gift inside yourself. But it also carries all the best memes and real-time updates of NORAD Santa Tracker. Interestingly, the stimulation of the track had already begun two weeks before. But even more interesting is that the Twitter world is flooded with hilarious memes as soon as people find out that a white-bearded man is on his way. Find some of the best memes here:

Twitter users had memes ready even before NORAD Santa Tracker started its stimulation!

Before we introduce you to some of the best memes of the day, it all started back in the 1950s. Yes, you read it right. The history of the Santa Claus tracker of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been going on for 70 years. What started as an advertisement in The Gazette, in which children were told that they could call Santa Claus (calls were forwarded to the Continental Air Defense Command), has now become a fun tracking activity in Aerospace Defense. It is noteworthy that more than 40 volunteers answer hundreds of thousands of calls every year and track Santa’s sleigh created by artificial intelligence in real time.

Santa’s sleigh is also in their sights this year, and as soon as the tradition started, fans exploded on Twitter with several laugh-inducing templates. Take a look at some of them yourself:

Seeing Santa finally roll through Jersey on the NORAD Tracker pic.twitter.com/aYCYJwp20B — Anthony Hernandez (@anthern19) December 25, 2022

i may be 20 years old but i am still going to look at NORAD’s santa tracker obsessively this christmas — stella 😵‍💫 (@Retterime) December 23, 2022

Guess that some things never let a child die in us!

I don’t even *have* kids and I love following the NORAD Santa Tracker. https://t.co/m6UlU1KOxW — Emma Lockyer (@_emlockyer) December 25, 2022

i should be tracking the norad Santa tracker with my 20 year old brother who definitely still believes in Santa like I’ve done since I was 12 years old and he was 5 — Meredith (@mlscroggin) December 25, 2022

If you are wondering where your gifts are, you can always track your Santa Claus here. Perhaps our dear Santa and Will Smith are planning to meet halfway, as the Fresh Prince has also started his journey in Antarctica.

Do you follow the track in real time? We’ve heard that fun games are even integrated into it this time. Let us know in the comments as soon as you receive your gifts.