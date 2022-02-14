Nope, The Chilling First Trailer For The New From The Creator Of Get Out

Nope: Jordan Peele, winner of an Oscar in his first film, presents his new work that confirms him as one of the emerging talents of horror cinema. Jordan Peele has presented the first trailer for his new film, NOPE, which has been produced in the utmost secrecy to achieve a greater impact with the public.

NOPE is the story of a killer cloud, a terror that is beyond the supernatural and for which there is no place to take refuge. The inhabitants of an idyllic town are going to see their lives turned into hell by a phenomenon they do not understand. Their gazes towards the sky turn into a hopeless cry when they see a cloud approaching that is ending their lives.

A new talent of horror cinema

Jordan Peele won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out (2018), his debut feature. The New York filmmaker received a nomination for Best Director for this work and the film was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

Peele dissects modern American society and ends up turning his evil into a monster beyond the terrifying nightmares that populate his creations.

Distribution

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun.

Nope will be released on July 22.