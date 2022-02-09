Nope: Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie Gets First Official Image

Nope: To celebrate the filmography of Jordan Peele, Universal Pictures published, this Tuesday (8), a never-before-seen trailer with scenes from Run!, Us and Nope, confirming the release date of the director’s new horror film.

The video, created to prepare the public to receive Nope, features some of the most iconic moments of Run! and Us. In just under 35 seconds, the teaser reveals the reasons why Peele has gained so much renown in recent years and how his aesthetics and concept were able to propose critical-psychological terror, in an attempt to go beyond simply is displayed on the screens.

The only image from the director’s third film consists of a few-second scene in which Steve Yeun (The Walking Dead, Invincible) looks up with an expression of distress.

Check out the teaser released by Universal below:

Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott, opens July 22, 2022, exclusively in theaters.

Its first official trailer is scheduled to air this Sunday (13), being shown during the Super Bowl halftime.