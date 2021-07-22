Nope: Jordan Peele Unveils Mysterious New Movie Poster

Nope: Jordan Peele, writer and director of modern horror blockbusters like Run! and We, shared on their Twitter account the poster of their new film, Nope. The image, mysterious and sinister, was shared with a single cloud emoji.

In Nope, Peele reunites with Daniel Kaluuya, star of his debut thriller Run! Rounding out the team are Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun (who plays Gleen on The Walking Dead), Barbie Ferreira and Brandon Perea. The poster also bears the film’s release date: July 22, 2022 — exactly one year from now.

Jordan Peele: From Comedy To Horror

Although he gained notoriety for his work in comedy—Peele is best known for his Peabody Award-winning sketch series Key & Peele—it was in terror that the author took over the world. 2017’s Run! broke box office records for films with new directors and awarded Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. As a result, he won the science fiction slasher Nós, even more critically acclaimed and an absolute blockbuster and blockbuster.

Recently, the director has assumed that he enjoys working behind the camera much more than he does in front of him and that he might give up acting altogether. “I can watch the movies I direct, seeing myself acting is like a bad kind of masturbation. One you don’t like,” he said in an interview. In addition to directing, Peele produced the remakes of Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and premiered on August 27, and The People Under the Stairs, in 1991.