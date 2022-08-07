Nope Continues Jordan Peele’s Box Office Record

Jordan Peele’s latest film, “No,” is set to hit the $100 million mark at the box office this week, making it Peele’s third film in a row to cross that threshold. Peel, who was also the screenwriter and director of “Away and Us,” is known for his inventive genre-changing films that cause the audience horror, delight and reflection. At first glance, “No” tells about people facing an extraterrestrial force at the only black horse training ranch in Hollywood. But many critics and fans have analyzed the film in search of what it can say about exploitation in Hollywood, race, animal rights and much more. Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yun, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott.

The premiere of the film “No” took place in July of this year, and it was highly praised by critics, although not as universally as “Away”. On the opening day, it earned $19.5 million and became the most profitable weekend among all the original films since “Us”. As of August 7, Nope ranks third at the box office in the country after Bullet Train and DC League of Super-Pets and ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Top Gun: Maverick.

Now Eric Davis reports that No is ready to reach $100 million at the box office this week, as it has now grossed almost $98 million. So far, “No” has only been released in the US and Canada, so this number does not yet take into account box office receipts at the international box office. “We” earned $175 million at the domestic box office and $256 million at the global box office, while “Away” also earned $175 million at the domestic box office and $252 million at the global box office.

Since Us and Get Out earned about the same, it will be interesting to see how Nope performs in the long run, especially after it is released abroad. An important difference to note is that Nope has a much higher budget than any of Peel’s previous projects: Get Out had a budget of just $4.5 million, Us was made with $20 million, and Nope had a budget of $68 million. This means that the stakes are higher for Nope to get more money than was spent on its production.

It says a lot that the numbers of the first weekend for “No” are compared to “We”, another original script by Peel. As it becomes increasingly difficult for filmmakers with scripts not based on existing intellectual property to make films, Peel stands out as a truly original director with a loyal audience. While it may be difficult for Knope to catch up with Peele’s previous films in terms of numbers, it’s safe to say that if Peele is behind the film, people will come to see it.