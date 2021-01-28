Nonsense points in Assane Diop Lupin’s master plan

The Netflix original series Lupine is a French heist drama inspired by a series of books by Maurice Leblanc that stars Arsène Lupine as a gentleman thief.

The first episode of Lupine looks a lot like a shortened version of a classic heist movie. Assane (Omar Sy) steals the necklace and seems to get away with it. But then Lupine goes on to subvert the genre by showing that he may not have gotten away with it.

Guided by his favorite fictional character, Assane Lupine (Omar Sy) assumes her role as a knight robber. He uses society’s perception of black men to his advantage, disguising himself from sight.

Assane Lupine confuses foolish expensive jewelry owners, creates death-defying illusions, and leads a Paris police department on a hilarious chase. Assane is an incredibly likable hero even when his plan doesn’t make much sense.

Assane and his accomplices were able to devise a plan to steal a priceless necklace at the Louvre that only involved knocking out three people and disabling some cameras. This shouldn’t have worked, even if Assane Lupin’s plan was to betray his accomplices.

According to the Louvre’s website, more than 1,000 Louvre employees are dedicated to beefing up security. In addition, security would have been strengthened before the auction and even more after the theft that was seen on the Lupine program.

In the Louvre, there are almost certainly several camera rooms with various security officers and there is a lot of redundancy in case a system fails as happened with Assane Lupin’s plan.

After the theft of a priceless necklace, there is no way the Louvre staff will allow trash to go uninspected, even a bunch of smelly diapers. Luckily for Assane Lupine, security at the Louvre that night was suitably abysmal.