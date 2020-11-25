Non-contact thermometers are a safe solution

The world is united to beat the new coronavirus, and in the meantime, organizations are following security standards to adapt to a new reality. Now, the technology comes into action bringing functionality and agility to the processes. Kokay launched the Approximation Thermometer: a safe option to measure the body temperature of all people entering the environment, dispensing with the manual application of the thermometer.

Coping measures to Covid-19

At the recommendation of Anvisa, together with the Ministry of Health, states and municipalities have been adopting measures to monitor and improve the actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them, checking the body temperature of the population before entering a commercial establishment or public building has been one of the most assertive actions.

Fever – a body temperature above 38 degrees – is one of the most common symptoms among infected patients and can serve as a warning to prevent transmission of the virus. Even so, the recommendation is that other protective measures be used, such as the use of alcohol gel, masks and social distance.

No touch, more security

The Approach Thermometer works by measuring body temperature through the person’s wrist without any contact, using proximity sensors. After verification, the equipment emits audible alerts in Portuguese that inform whether or not a person is allowed to enter the establishment. All of this with an incredible response time of up to 0.5 seconds.

Resource savings

The global market is experiencing a moment full of uncertainty. Allocating a full-time employee to check customer temperature is an extra cost that no manager wants to have. In addition to providing an intelligent and efficient process, the Approximation Thermometer is considered safe and hygienic, since it dispenses with any touch on the device and can measure the temperature from 15cm away. The ease at the time of installation is also a great differential, since it can be fixed to the wall with screws or double-sided tape.

International technology

Non-contact thermometers were already a reality around the world, and now the technology arrives in Brazil through Kokay. The product can be found on the Kalunga website.



