Nomophobia, fear of not being able to use a phone

It is said that we are connected. Error: we were connected 20 years ago, with the first social networks, online chats, etc. Now we are hyper-connected, because we spend much of the time that lasts a day in the Internet world, whether it is chatting, shopping online or playing (or watching streams) Fortnite and the like.

(Hyper) Connectivity

And it is that the mobile has become our life, in ALL of our lives. It is the object that we see the most per day, we consult it 50 to 100 times on average, we fall asleep with it and it is the first thing we see when we wake up. We have entrusted you with not only agendas, but also private and personal data, family photos, intimate images, hidden conversations, bank details.

We are more evolved than ever at a technological level, although this also has its dark side in the form of the extreme dependence that many users suffer from their smartphone, which creates syndromes and disorders such as Nomophobia.

Nomophobia, the fear of not using the mobile

According to experts, nomophobia is a relatively new term that consists of “having an irrational fear of not being able to use the mobile phone, either because we do not carry it with us or because it is out of coverage or battery”. An indication of dependency may be that you do not leave home without your mobile charger.

According to Red Cenit, experts in cognitive development, these would be causes of a possible Nomophobia disorder:

Check the mobile compulsively to check notifications

Show excessive anger if the signal runs out, for example, if the Wi-Fi fails, or if the use of the mobile phone is limited in certain situations such as vacations with the family, study time …

Sleep with the device very close, close to the bed, on the floor, under the pillow, inside the bed.

Discomfort due to not being able to consult the Smartphone constantly

Get nervous when someone doesn’t reply to a message

Carry portable chargers with you when you go out for fear of running out of battery.

Presenting a picture of insomnia: the constant anxiety of checking the phone does not let the person rest well. On countless occasions, many people sacrifice hours of sleep to stay connected. According to The App Date, 75% of Spaniards do not turn off their smartphone when they go to sleep.

Poor school performance

Not being able to enjoy your leisure time without having your Smartphone in your hand, since any activity that is not related to your phone seems boring

Socialization problems

Apps designed to build loyalty

One of the main problems we face is the social isolation of people who make excessive use of the networks. Her relationship with the world and her personal relationships are developed through a screen. And sometimes it can be difficult to disconnect since social networks and applications in general are designed to retain and retain users, making it easier to create habits that lead to dependency.

Another element that worries families more and more is the time that the smallest of the house spend immersed in the network in social networks such as Tik Tok, playing online games or using instant messaging applications. Nomophobia can be seen especially in an age range between 12 and 23 years, and especially among adolescents and pre-adolescents: They are those born in this digital present of hyperconnectivity, and have been raised in the era of Internet 2.0 and smartphones .



