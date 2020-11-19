Nominees for the 2020 Game Awards and how to vote

The 2020 Game Awards nominees are finally here and we have all the details here

The Game Awards will begin on December 10, 2020, closing the year of video games with the long-awaited Geoff Keighley awards ceremony. Today Keighley broke down the nominees for each of the various categories, and we’ve seen a lot of great games this year. Below, we’ll break down the nominees listed and go over how to vote for your favorites.

Here at Somagnews we tell you how to vote for the nominees for The Game Awards 2020

Those who wish to vote for their favorite games in any of the categories Keighley listed for The Game Awards 2020 should head over to The Game Awards official website. You can then log in using the button in the upper right corner of the center using Twitter, Facebook or Google.

Once you’ve logged in, you can start posting your votes for each The Game Awards category. You will only be able to vote for one game per category per social media account, so make those votes count before casting.

Nominations for the 2020 Game Awards

The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2020. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order for easy ranking. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees.

Game of the year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Tsushima ghost

hell

The Last of Us Part II

Best thu

go action

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Hades (Super Giants Games)

Half Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action / Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Tsushima’s Ghost (Sucker Punch / SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Tsushima’s Ghost (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Super Giants Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Half Life: Alyx (Valve)

Tsushima’s Ghost (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Better community support

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay ann lopez

Valkyrae

Best debut game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse / IC Games)

Phasmophobia (kinetic games)

Best esports event

BLAST Premier: E2020 European Spring Finals (CS: GO)

2020 Call of Duty League Championship

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS: GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Grand Finals of the Overwatch League 2020

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best eSports Player

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS: GO

Best eSports team

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Secret team / DOTA2

Best family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The King of Origami (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Better fight

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 / Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / WB Games)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late [cl-r] (The bow / French bread system works)

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Tsushima ghost

hell

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Impact games

If you find … (DREAMFEEL / Annapurna Interactive)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell me why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Indie Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Hades (Super Giants Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Innovation in accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian / Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (tribal games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game

Between us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Between us (InnerSlot



