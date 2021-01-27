Nominees for the 2020 DICE Awards

Naughty Dog’s play has 11 nominations, including Best Game of the Year. The winners will be announced next April.
The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has revealed the list of nominees for the DICE 2020 Awards, the 24th edition of awards of a contest that seeks to celebrate excellence in video games as well. The Last of Us Part 2 has been the title more times named in the list of finalists with a total of 11 nominations in different categories; Although it will not be until next April 8 when we know the winners of each award.
The dedicated official portal ensures that there are a total of 57 video games named among all the awards, all of them with a single rule: they must have been published in 2020. Behind the work of Naughty Dog we find Ghost of Tsushima, by Sucker Punch – one from last year’s crowd favorites — with 10 nominations; For his part, Hades, from Supergiant Games, has 8.
They are followed by Half-Life: Alyx, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ori and the Will of the Wisps with 5 nominations, while the GOTY (Game of the Year), the award that will determine which is the best video game of the year in The 24th Annual DICE Awards will be one of the following: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades or The Last of Us Part II.
The Last of Us Part 2
2020 DICE Awards – All finalists
Best game of the year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Best direction
Ghost of tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Best character
Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
Eivor Varinsdottir (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)
Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)
Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Zagreus (Hades)
Best Art Direction
Ghost of tsushima
Hades
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Best animation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
The Last of Us: Part II
Best Independent Game
Coffee talk
Hades
If Found …
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Noita
Best screenplay
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Ghost of tsushima
Hades
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Best Action Game
DOOM Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nioh 2