Nominees for the 2020 DICE Awards

Naughty Dog’s play has 11 nominations, including Best Game of the Year. The winners will be announced next April.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has revealed the list of nominees for the DICE 2020 Awards, the 24th edition of awards of a contest that seeks to celebrate excellence in video games as well. The Last of Us Part 2 has been the title more times named in the list of finalists with a total of 11 nominations in different categories; Although it will not be until next April 8 when we know the winners of each award.

The dedicated official portal ensures that there are a total of 57 video games named among all the awards, all of them with a single rule: they must have been published in 2020. Behind the work of Naughty Dog we find Ghost of Tsushima, by Sucker Punch – one from last year’s crowd favorites — with 10 nominations; For his part, Hades, from Supergiant Games, has 8.

They are followed by Half-Life: Alyx, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ori and the Will of the Wisps with 5 nominations, while the GOTY (Game of the Year), the award that will determine which is the best video game of the year in The 24th Annual DICE Awards will be one of the following: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades or The Last of Us Part II.

2020 DICE Awards – All finalists

Best game of the year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best direction

Ghost of tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Best character

Abby (The Last of Us Part II)

Eivor Varinsdottir (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)

Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)

Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Zagreus (Hades)

Best Art Direction

Ghost of tsushima

Hades

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us: Part II

Best Independent Game

Coffee talk

Hades

If Found …

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

Best screenplay

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Best Action Game

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2