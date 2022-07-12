Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards: the full list

It’s time to celebrate the best on television over the past year. The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards represent the best of what we’ve watched, broadcast, reviewed, and then revisited during yet another pandemic-affected year.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy and presenters Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove announced the nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, celebrating the talented stars and hardworking film crews of some of the most impressive productions of the year.

Last year, “The Mandalorian” and “The Crown” topped a group of historic nominations, in which Ted Lasso broke the record for the most nominations in a comedy for freshmen, and Michaela Jay Rodriguez became the first transgender actress nominated for a major Emmy award.

This year’s winners will be announced during the 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony on Monday, September 12, live at 20:00. Eastern Time / 17:00 PT on NBC and Peacock. Check below for current updates of the full list of nominations.