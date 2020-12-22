Nominations announced for the Steam 2020 Game Awards

Candidates have been announced for the Steam 2020 Game Awards, which game lovers are eagerly waiting for every year. Users voted for Steam’s list of interesting games.
Steam 2020 Game Awards nominations list
The list includes games made by both big budget and independent developers. This year’s Game Awards nominations list hosts very colorful games.
Game of the Year
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Fall Guys
- Death Stranding
VR Game of the Year
- Half-Life ALYX
- Phasmophobia
- The Room VR
- Thief Simulator VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
Sustained by Love
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Among Us
- Terraria
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- No Man’s Sky
Better With Friends
- Fall Guys
- Sea of Thieves
- Borderlands 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Risk of Rain 2
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Death Stranding
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Superliminal
- Noita
- Teardown
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Detroit: Become Human
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Best Game You Suck At
- Apex Legends
- Crusader Kings III
- Ghostrunner
- FIFA 21
- GTFO
Superior Visual Style
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Battlefield V
- There Is No Game
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Black Mesa Definitive Edition
Best Album
- Doom Eternal
- Halo The Master Chief Collection
- Helltaker
- Need for Speed Heat
- Persona 4 Golden
Sit Back and Relax
- The Sims 4
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Satisfactory
- Untitled Goose Game
- Factorio
There are games that are on the list for the first time, as well as games that are on the list. The list is entirely owned by Steam. The voting for this published candidate list will start today and will last until January 3, 2021.
What is the game of the year for you? You can share your list with us in the comments.