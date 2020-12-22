Nominations announced for the Steam 2020 Game Awards

Candidates have been announced for the Steam 2020 Game Awards, which game lovers are eagerly waiting for every year. Users voted for Steam’s list of interesting games.

Steam 2020 Game Awards nominations list

The list includes games made by both big budget and independent developers. This year’s Game Awards nominations list hosts very colorful games.

Game of the Year

Red Dead Redemption II

Hades

Doom Eternal

Fall Guys

Death Stranding

VR Game of the Year

Half-Life ALYX

Phasmophobia

The Room VR

Thief Simulator VR

Star Wars Squadrons

Sustained by Love

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Among Us

Terraria

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

No Man’s Sky

Better With Friends

Fall Guys

Sea of ​​Thieves

Borderlands 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Risk of Rain 2

Most Innovative Gameplay

Death Stranding

Control Ultimate Edition

Superliminal

Noita

Teardown

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Red Dead Redemption II

Detroit: Become Human

Mafia Definitive Edition

Metro Exodus

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Best Game You Suck At

Apex Legends

Crusader Kings III

Ghostrunner

FIFA 21

GTFO

Superior Visual Style

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Battlefield V

There Is No Game

Marvel’s Avengers

Black Mesa Definitive Edition

Best Album

Doom Eternal

Halo The Master Chief Collection

Helltaker

Need for Speed ​​Heat

Persona 4 Golden

Sit Back and Relax

The Sims 4

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Satisfactory

Untitled Goose Game

Factorio

There are games that are on the list for the first time, as well as games that are on the list. The list is entirely owned by Steam. The voting for this published candidate list will start today and will last until January 3, 2021.

