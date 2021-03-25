Nomadland wins producer award and gains power to Oscar

The PGA Awards, an award organized by the United States Producers Union, held its ceremony digitally last Wednesday (24). Nomadland secured the biggest award of the night, in the Best Film Production category.

What does this mean for Oscar?

Producers’ awards are often a good thermometer for Oscars. To give you an idea, since the PGA started, 31 years ago, the ceremony has predicted 21 times the award for Best Film. An exception was last year, when the union awarded 1917 and the Oscar chose Parasite.

Who received the trophy for Nomadland was producer Peter Spears. In his speech, he says that in a year when we all had to live in isolation, he and his entire team are very proud to develop a film about community and what connects us. The producer also says that nomads taught the power of resilience, hope and kindness.

In addition to Spears, the production team also includes Frances McDormand, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao.

Nomadland accompanies Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman who decides to live a nomadic life after losing everything during the economic crisis of 2008. During her journey, we see Fern finding a sense of community and family alongside her traveling friends.

At the Oscar 2021, the film competes in the categories Best Film, Direction (Chloé Zhao), Actress (Frances McDormand), Adapted Screenplay, Editing and Photography.