Nolan’s “Tenet” Deferred Indefinitely

The premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which was to mark Hollywood’s return to the big screen, was postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. reported Monday that “Tenet” will not hit theaters on August 12. Unlike previous postponements, the studio did not announce a new date this time for the highly anticipated $ 200 million thriller.

“Tenet” had already been changed from July 17 to July 31 and once again to August 12. Nolan, who often advocates for the experience on the big screen, was looking forward to “Tenet” being able to spearhead the national and international reopening of theaters.

But the increase in the spread of the virus in a large part of the United States affected the industry’s plans to return in late August. Last week, California ordered the closure of its theaters.

Warner Bros. Pictures President Toby Emmerich said the studio will soon announce a new “2020 release date” for “Tenet.” It will be a different premiere, as it is expected to be staggered internationally.

“We are not going to treat ‘Tenet’ as a traditional global premiere on the same date, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” Emmerich said.

He added that the spread of the virus has prompted the study to reevaluate its plans. Warner Bros. also postponed the horror sequel “The Conjuring 3 ″ from September 11 to June 4, 2021.

“Our goals in this process have been to ensure the highest chances of success for our films and at the same time be ready to support our associated cinemas with new content as soon as they can safely reopen,” said Emmerich. “We are grateful for the support we have received from exhibitors and remain determined in our commitment to the film experience around the world.”

Other films have planned their premieres around that of “Tenet”. Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan” maintains its release date for August 21.

Theaters continue in precarious limbo. With no new releases, indoor cinemas and drive-in theaters that have been open have screened old movies and some minor releases.

Before the recent spike in the coronavuris crisis, movie theater chains sought to provide guarantees to the public by limiting capacity to a maximum of 50% capacity and cleaning seats between shows.

But the months that cinemas passed closed and with no new products to show have put enormous pressure on an already struggling industry. AMC Theaters, the world’s largest network, agreed to its debt to stay afloat.

AMC was looking to reopen most of its rooms by July 30. Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, had set the date for July 31.



