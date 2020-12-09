Nolan opposes Warner’s release of the movies HBO Max

Last Thursday (3), Warner Bros. announced that in 2021, it will release all of its major films simultaneously in theaters and on streaming HBO Max. Now, director Christopher Nolan has publicly taken a stand against the studio’s decision. For Nolan, “they don’t even understand what they’re missing”.

Nolan went public to comment on the controversial decision after the shares of AMC Theaters and IMAX fell on the stock exchange due to the Warner Bros. announcement. “Their decision makes no economic sense and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruptive and dysfunctional.”

The director emphasized his opposite position by directly criticizing WarnerMedia’s streaming. “Some of the biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars in our industry went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the biggest movie studio and woke up to find they were working for the worst streaming service.”

WarnerMedia will launch its main productions in streaming and cinema due to concern about the drop in audiences in cinemas in 2020. In 2021, the trend is that cinemas will not be able to receive 100% of the audience. Thus, it is likely that films will perform poorly at the box office.

Some of the most anticipated productions for audiences to be released in streaming include Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, Summoning of Evil 3 and Matrix 4. Others like Judas and the Black Messiah, In a New York Neighborhood and The Many Saints of Newark, which are nominated for an Oscar, will also follow the same debut model.



