Nokia’s gaming phone Snapdragon

Allegations that HMD Global could release a gaming phone called the Nokia G10 were raised a while ago. A new leak reveals more details about the Nokia G10.

In the first reports, it was stated that the Nokia G10 may have a 6.4 or 6.5 inch screen and the smartphone will come with an eight-core processor. According to the new leak, the refresh rate of the screen will be 120 Hz. At the heart of the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 processor.

At this point, it should be noted that Qualcomm has not officially announced the Snapdragon 775 yet. However, the Snapdragon 775 is said to be based on the Snapdragon 765G, a game-oriented processor.

It is claimed that there will be a five camera system on the back of the phone. Here, it is said that the 108 megapixel sensor will take over the main camera task. In previous rumors, it was suggested that the resolution of the main camera is 48 megapixels.

In the last leak, the size of the screen is shown as 6.5 inches. It is stated that this QHD + resolution display will feature Nokia’s PureDisplay V4 technology. The refresh rate of the screen will be 120 Hz, as we mentioned above.

The Nokia G10 will get the energy it needs from its 5000 mAh battery. While there are no tangible signs for the phone’s release, it looks more likely to launch in the second quarter.