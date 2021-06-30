Nokia X60 will have Harmony OS, 200 MP sensor and big battery

Nokia X60: One of the upcoming smartphones that may be launched by Nokia in 2021 may be different in many ways — including the operating system. According to the Chinese website ITHome, the future Nokia X60 and Nokia X60 Pro will have Harmony OS 2.0 as a platform, leaving aside the almost pure version of Android used by the company today.

The use of the new operating system in place of Android changes a partnership that has been made since the return of the Nokia brand to the mobile phone market under license from HMD Global. In addition, at least one of the models will feature a 6,000 mAh battery and a 200 MP sensor.

Is it true?

For now, the above information should be considered a rumor. However, an eventual adoption of Harmony OS would be possible, especially if the model is focused on the Chinese market, which is Huawei’s main commercial base. The Chinese manufacturer itself plans to expand the system to other brands, although none has been announced for smartphones.

The technical specifications, on the other hand, raise greater suspicions. Samsung is expected to debut a 200 MP sensor in a Xiaomi cell phone later this year, but there are no details on something similar underway by Zeiss, responsible for photography on the Finnish models.

In addition, the “X” line should even house more powerful models, but maybe not so much: the latest, Nokia X10 and X20, feature a 64 MP lens as their main sensor.