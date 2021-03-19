Nokia X20 passed the test, its features were seen

HMD Global will hold an event on April 8 to introduce its new Nokia branded phones. Nokia G10, X10 and X20 models are expected to be introduced at this event. HMD Global has not yet received an official signal. However, a Geekbench benchmark result leaked to the internet shows the important features of the X20.

It will come out of the X20 box with the Android 11 operating system. The processor of the phone is shown as SM4350 on the result page. This is known to be the model number of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. The processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. However, it seems likely that other RAM options will be offered to users.

There are no other details about the X20 in the benchmark test. However, in old leaks, it was seen that the European sales price of the smartphone would be around 350 euros.

New details about the 5G support Nokia X20 are expected to come to light as the launch date approaches.