Nokia will unveil its Android Go phone next week

HMD is expected to introduce its flagship Nokia 9.3 and Nokia 5.4 models positioned in the middle segment in the coming period. However, before these two devices, another device seems to become official. Nokia will unveil the new Android Go phone on December 15th in China.

The announcement was made on Nokia’s Weibo account. There is no concrete information about the technical features of the smartphone yet. However, the company will have released a phone with Android Go operating system for the first time in the Chinese market.

HMD Global’s most affordable device options in the Chinese market are the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia C3. Both of these smartphones have Android 10 operating system.

It can be said that the adventure of the Nokia branded Android Go phone will be interesting. On the Android Go platform, applications such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, which are pre-loaded by Google, have an important place. Since Google’s services are banned in China, it is curious how HMD will find an alternative to these applications.



