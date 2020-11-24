Nokia wants to rise from its ashes: the new production site!

Nokia continues to try new different alternatives to return to its old glory days. Having established different collaborations and partnerships over the years, Nokia is now taking the breath at the new production site. It initially partnered with FIH to bring Nokia smartphones back to the market. Having changed its strategy after a while, Nokia wants to work with local producers in large markets. In this context, the new manufacturer of Nokia has been announced.

Nokia’s new manufacturer becomes India-based Lava

Being one of the big markets, India is really important for Nokia. In fact, India has historical significance as a department of Nokia manufactures its phones there. Last year, Nokia announced that it will carry the text Made In India, that is, Made in India, on its phones sold in the Indian market.

After these developments, the Nokia 5.3 model is already produced in India, but now an agreement is reached with Lava, an Indian phone manufacturer. Nokia’s new phones are manufactured in India and locally manufactured by Lava.

According to Nokia, this decision will have a positive effect on the prices of 4G phones. Nokia will not be the only brand Lava will produce its phones. Apparently, the Indian phone maker is also negotiating with Motorola to make a similar deal with Nokia. To remind you, Lava currently has a rapidly growing production network that can produce 30 million smartphones and 40 million feature phones.



