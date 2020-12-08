Nokia unveils PureBook notebook lineup

Now owned by HMD Global, Nokia’s smartphone division has followed new horizons in recent years. In addition to cell phones, the Finnish company already has its own accessories and is even vying for a spot in the sun on the television market. Now, the manufacturer’s plans should go a little further.

As published today on the website of Indian retailer Flipkart, Nokia will soon launch the PureBook notebook line, a name clearly inspired by the PureView series of smartphones. No device images or specifications have been released so far, with the teaser indicating only that the brand’s laptop will be light, powerful and immersive.

There are also no details on an eventual reveal date, but we are almost certain to see new teasers in the coming days. That said, some leaks and a little speculation allow us to create a sense of what to expect from Nokia’s arrival in the notebook segment.

Considering that one of the points cited by the publication is the lightness, there are great chances that the PureBook line is about super thin ultrabooks. Associate this with listings from the Indian Standards Office, or BIS, equivalent to Anatel, which mention some models registered by Nokia. Are they:

NKi510UL82S

NKi510UL85S

NKi510UL165S

NKi510UL810S

NKi510UL1610S

NKi310UL41S

NKi310UL42S

NKi310UL82S

NKi310UL85S.

Once again using speculation, it is possible to notice that each model has what appears to be the processor used and the generation. If this is the case, we will have five PureBook models equipped with 10th generation Intel Core i5 chips, and four other models with the 10th generation Core i3. Anyway, nothing is confirmed so far, and we now have to wait for new teasers.



