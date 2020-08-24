Nokia to launch basic 4G phones and apps, indicates leak

The mobile industry doesn’t just live on smartphones and HMD Global, the manufacturer responsible for Nokia, will launch a new wave of basic phones. According to leaks, the company is preparing at least three “feature phones”, including 4G devices and applications.

One of the most powerful phones among the basic releases of HMD Global would be the Nokia 225. The device will feature a physical keyboard and small screen, as shown in the image below, but will come with 4G LTE and support for applications such as Facebook and YouTube.

In addition, the Nokia 225 comes with a rear camera, but the quality of the sensor has not been revealed. The device’s specifications have not leaked so far, but we can expect a cell phone with high battery life and limited performance, considering the category of the device.

Nokia Leo and Nokia 215 4G

According to Gizchina, another differential of Nokia Leo would be the presence of a dedicated button for Google Assistant. Even with the presence of technology, the device should not use Android and will possibly run KaiOS, used in input devices.

Finally, Nokia would also be preparing an even more basic phone, which would only support 4G. Called the Nokia 215 4G, the device would drop even the camera to offer a more competitive price.

So far, HMD Global has not officially commented on the matter and all information is rumored. The company has an event scheduled for the launch of mobile phones in India tomorrow (25), where the firm can reveal news about leaked devices.

Another smartphone that appeared in rumors is the alleged Nokia Leo. The device would also be “smarter” than the conventional one and would support 4G and apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.



