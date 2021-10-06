Nokia T20: Tablet Brings 8,200 MAh Of Battery For 10h Of Streaming

Nokia T20: This Wednesday (6), HMD Global announced the Nokia T20, an intermediate tablet that promises a long battery life with 8,200 mAh. Priced at 199 euros (Wi-Fi) and 239 euros (LTE), around BRL 1.2 thousand and BRL 1.5 thousand (in direct conversion), respectively, the device should be launched in Brazil by the end of year.

The Nokia T20 comes to complement Nokia’s line of mobile devices. However, the company guarantees that it offers the experience of a branded mobile phone “in the form of a tablet”. In addition, it should receive three years of monthly security updates and two Android upgrades — it comes with Android 11 as standard.

Among the differentials, the tablet must offer a good experience with videoconferencing. To do this, the company positioned a 5 MP front camera horizontally, which “adjusts” the user’s position on the screen. On the back, it has a single 8 MP camera and LED flash. It should also offer cleaner, more immersive (stereo) audio, the HMD guarantees, and it has two microphones.

“Strong” design and long lasting battery

The Nokia T20 has a metal body structure, which sets it apart from other tablets of the same line that use plastic. On the other hand, it doesn’t have as thin edges on the front as other models and doesn’t have a fingerprint reader. Instead, the company opts for Android’s facial recognition, which has already been shown to be less secure.

On the bottom, it has the USB-C connector, one of the audio outputs (the second one is aligned at the top) and a 3.5 mm input (P2) for headphones. Here, it is worth noting that the company must send a cape as an accessory. The 10.36-inch screen has a high 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels) with blue light emission reduction technology, which should provide a more comfortable use, in addition to a brightness of 400 nits.