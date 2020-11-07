Nokia smart TV box to launch new 4K TV series

The Nokia product catalog will have some news soon, revealed last Tuesday (3), with the presentation of a smart TV box and a line of affordable 4K TVs, which in principle should only be marketed in Europe.

Featuring Android TV 10, Amlogic S905X3 processor and 4K resolution, the Streaming Box 8000 has a series of connections. It features USB 3.0, USB-C, HDMI, AV input, digital audio and Ethernet ports, in addition to supporting dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

A complete remote control is another attraction. The accessory has a numeric keypad, separate volume and channel buttons, options to control media playback, directional to facilitate navigation in menus and keys dedicated to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and YouTube.

All of these services are pre-installed on Nokia’s smart TV Box, just like Disney +. But the user can download several other streaming apps, entertainment, games and other categories in the official Android store, to install in the Streaming Box 8000, which will cost € 100, equivalent to R $ 640 (according to the quotation of the day).

4K Smart TVs

Produced by the Austrian company StreamView, as well as the TV box, Nokia’s new smart TVs will be available in versions with screen sizes ranging from 32 to 75 inches.

Except for the smaller model, which has Full HD resolution, all the others are 4K. They also bring HDR technology, a remote control compatible with Google Assistant, up to four HDMI connections (depending on the model) and the Android 9 operating system, in addition to having an easy connection with the brand’s mobile phones.

The company did not disclose further details, but as these are more economical models, very advanced configurations are not to be expected. TV prices were also not revealed.



