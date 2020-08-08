Nokia said it wouldn’t interfere between China and the USA.

As much as it directly benefits from the trade war between China and the United States, Nokia says it does not get involved in geopolitical disputes. According to the new CEO of the Finnish giant, Pekka Lundmark, the focus is on 5G technology, and it is a mistake to bet on the current conflict:

I think it would be a big mistake for individual companies to start promoting their political agendas. It is very important that companies are direct and do what they are supposed to do. We have no political agenda, we are a neutral company.

The executive also stressed that this neutrality does not prevent Nokia from having good relations with several governments around the world. That’s because Nokia doesn’t want to end up like Huawei:

It is extremely important to have good relations with governments in almost every part of the world. What we need to do now is to visualize the current plan and then develop a new plan on how to move forward.

As Huawei continues to be banned in several countries around the world, this seems like a good time for Nokia to capture new markets. However, the Finnish manufacturer is still behind when it comes to 5G technology.

For this reason, the company changed its CEO. The intention is that the development of the new network will be accelerated even more and the company will reach out to competitors. Pekka Lundmark commented:

I already have some theories and ideas in mind, but it is too early to talk about those theories. I only have five days in the office and I cannot make any profound statements. Even so, my objective is firm with regard to what we must do next in the market. We will say something more specific before the end of the year.



