Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ appears with Snapdragon 732G

HMD Global is already preparing the launch of many intermediate and entry-level smartphones for the beginning of 2021, with models such as Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4, Nokia 7.4 5G (or 7.3 5G) and many others already having details revealed in leaks in the last few weeks.

Now it is the turn of a smartphone more powerful than Nokia 7.4 to have its first information revealed. Code-named Quicksilver, the middleman showed up on the Geekbench benchmark tool with octa-core chipset that has great potential to be the Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 732G.

The registration, obtained by the NokiaPowerUser website, still reveals that Nokia Quicksilver will be released with Android 11 from the factory and, in this version registered with Geekbench, it has 6 GB of RAM, but we do not know if HMD Global plans other variants or just this one.

The smartphone had no design revealed so far, but it is highly expected that it will maintain the standard adopted by Nokia in recent releases, with a circular camera module with up to four rear sensors.

We also don’t know what the smartphone’s name is. As the Nokia 7.4 (or 7.3) will arrive with Snapdragon 690, the Quicksilver project may be a step up by using a Snapdragon 730 series chip, so there is a possibility for the model to be launched as Nokia 8.4.