Nokia Purebook S14 With Windows 11 Introduced! Here Are The Features And Price

Nokia PureBook S14 laptop with a weight of 1.4 kg, which came out of the box with the Windows 11 operating system, was introduced.

Nokia, which was born from the ashes with its breakthroughs in recent years, introduced the PureBook S14 laptop model. The newest member of the company’s PureBook series, the model comes out of the box with the Windows 11 operating system. Weighing only 1.4 kg, the S14 appeals to those looking for a thin and light laptop. The new computer, which is approximately 300 grams heavier than the PureBook X14 released last year, is assertive in terms of performance with its thin bezels and high hardware.

Nokia PureBook S14 features

Weight: 1.4 kilograms

Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD, 14 inches, IPS LCD, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics

Memory: 8GB or 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Connectivity: USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI

Other: Built-in microphone, webcam, speaker

Price: 57,000 Indian Rupees

Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the PureBook S14 comes with Iris Xe Graphics. So it doesn’t have an external graphics card. Offering 8GB or 16GB RAM options on the memory side, the laptop meets the storage need with a 512GB NVMe-based SSD.

Nokia PureBook S14 has a 14-inch IPS LCD display with 1080P resolution. The side and top bezels of the laptop, which comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent, attract attention with their thinness. When we look at the ports of the laptop that comes out of the box with the sound system powered by Dolby Atmos; We see USB Type-C, HDMI and one USB 3.0 Type-A port.

The laptop’s chassis includes a built-in microphone, webcam, and speaker. In addition, the keyboard comes with a backlighting system, which is especially useful at night. The price of the device, which was announced to be released in India in the first place, starts from around Rs 57.000.