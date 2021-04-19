Nokia Power Earbuds Lite arrives in Brazil with 36-hour battery

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite: HMD Global announced on Monday (19) the launch of the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite wireless headset. The device arrives in Brazil costing a suggested price of R $ 399 and is already on sale at Nokia’s virtual store.

The phone has a 50 mAh battery and a case with a capacity of 600 mAh, which guarantees the playback of up to 36 hours of music. With an ergonomic design and intuitive touch control, the promise is that it makes it easy to answer calls, change lanes and navigate with just one finger.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is equipped with 6mm graphene speakers, which allows you to reproduce clear sounds. It comes with a 25-type USB-C cable. Its connectivity is bluetooth 5.0.

The device is also IPX7 certified, which makes it waterproof for up to 1 hour and 30 minutes. From this protection, it is possible to use it without worrying about rain and sweat, for example.

Double launches

The Power Earbuds Lite is being launched today along with the Nokia 5.4 smartphone, which is available for prices starting at R $ 1.9 thousand. In fact, HMD Global has announced that the first 50 people who buy the phone from Nokia’s online store will take the headset for free.

The new Nokia phone is an intermediary with a 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with artificial intelligence, 4000 mAh battery (with Adaptive Battery feature, which adapts energy consumption according to use), HD + 6 display, 39 inches, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage.