Nokia may launch phone lineup starting with G10

Nokia can make major changes in its strategy in the mobile market and bet on a line of gamer phones. According to a rumor shared on Twitter, HMD Global will launch new smartphones from the Finnish brand with a different naming scheme, which should debut with the game-oriented models.

Currently, the brand’s mobile phones have names that include two digits and a decimal point, as is the case with PureView 9.3. With the new strategy, the devices would be identified with a letter, which marks the series of the device, and also a number.

Among the series of devices planned for 2021, one of the highlights will be the line of gamer cell phones, which supposedly will have the letter G for identification. According to rumors, the company already has a smartphone to start the new venture aimed at the games market.

Nokia G10

According to speculations shared by Gizchina, HMD Global is preparing the Nokia G10 to be the first cell phone in the brand’s new line of gaming devices. The smartphone could be the successor to Nokia 5.4, according to leaks.

Gizchina points out that the first cell phone from Nokia’s gamer line will feature a 6.4-inch screen, eight-core processor and quad camera with a 48 MP main sensor. It is worth mentioning that Nokia 5.4 arrived on the market with the Snapdragon 662 and priced at US $ 230. Therefore, the new device may focus on cost-effectiveness, in addition to bringing some improvements to games.

HMD Global has not officially commented on the matter and the Nokia G10 has not yet been confirmed by the manufacturer. However, the smartphone has already appeared in some certifications, a great indication that its launch may be near.