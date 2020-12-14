Nokia launches its first notebook, the PureBook X14

Nokia officially entered the notebook market and launched the PureBook X14. The laptop that marks the company’s debut in the computer market was designed in partnership with one of India’s leading retailers, Flipkart, and features features geared towards productivity.

The product hits the market with a single variant with a 14-inch IPS screen and Full HD resolution with Dolby Vision. The device’s body weighs 1.1 kg and also includes a backlit keyboard.

Inside, the Purebook X14 has modest specifications, but they guarantee power for work and some heavier tasks. The device comes with a tenth generation Intel processor, but does not have a dedicated graphics card.

Hardware

The CPU used in the product is the low-power Intel Core i5-10210U model, which comes with integrated Intel Graphics UHD 630 graphics. Specifications also include 8 GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD, which guarantees speed when running the Windows 10 operating system.

The notebook has USB 3.1, USB 2.0, USB 3.1, HDMI, Ethernet ports and also a 3.5 mm audio input. The specs also include Wi-Fi Dual Band and Bluetooth 5.1, plus a webcam with facial recognition.

Regarding energy, the product comes with a 46.7 WHr battery and a 65W charger. According to Nokia, the PureBook X14 can take up to eight hours away from the outlet.

Pricing and availability

Nokia’s first notebook will be sold in India through Flipkart and will be available in pre-order in the country from December 18 for 59,990 rupees, about R $ 4,096 in direct conversion. The amount is part of a launch promotion and, in the future, the device can cost up to 90,000 rupees, about R $ 6,144.

In addition to bringing a notebook to the market, Nokia is preparing to launch other devices outside the cellphone segment, such as a Smart TVs line.



