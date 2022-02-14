Nokia Launches G21 And G11 With 90 Hz Screen And 3-Day Battery

Nokia presented the G21 and G11 cell phones this Monday (14), which are highlighted by the screen with a frequency of 90 Hz and battery that can last up to three days. The phones also have a similar design, bringing Android 11 with guaranteed update to Android 12 and Android 13.

One of the main attractions of the new G-series smartphones, the 5,050 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, but the devices will be sold with a 10W adapter in the box. The promise is extended autonomy, thanks to the Super Battery Saver mode, activated when the charge level reaches 20%.

Check other details.

Nokia G21

The main novelty of HMD Global’s announcement, the G21 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen, with HD+ resolution and the aforementioned 90 Hz refresh rate. The technical sheet also includes the UniSoc T606 processor, together with 4 GB of memory. RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options.

As for the cameras, there are three lenses at the rear: the main one, 50 MP, with improvements for night photos, in addition to the macro and depth-of-field sensors, each with 2 MP. At the front, the selfie camera has 8 MP, located in a notch at the top center.

Fingerprint reader on the side, P2 headphone jack, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0 are other highlights of the phone, which does not support 5G. Available in blue and dark gray, it should start at € 180 (R$ 1,061 at the current price) in the European market, and may arrive in Brazil in the coming months.

Nokia G11

More basic, the G11 has the same size and display technologies, in addition to the processor of the G21, differentiating itself by the 3 GB RAM memory and the 32 GB internal storage, with the possibility of expansion via microSD. The cameras are also similar, except for the main sensor, 13 MP.