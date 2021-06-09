Nokia Launches C01 Plus, Entry-Level Phone With Android 11 Go

Nokia launched this Tuesday (08) the C01 Plus cell phone, an entry-level model that comes with Android 11 in the Go version, designed for devices with simple specifications. In addition to 20% faster performance, the promise is monthly system security updates for two years.

The Finnish manufacturer’s new C-series smartphone has a 5.45-inch screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The processor is the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A, which can come with 1 or 2 GB of RAM and 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (expansion with microSD card is possible).

As this is a very basic cell phone, the cameras follow the rest of the specifications, with only a sensor on the rear, 5 MP and the HDR function to improve the quality of photos. The front lens has the same 5 MP resolution and also comes with a flash.

There are also two SIM card slots, 3000 mAh battery, P2 socket for headphones, FM radio, micro USB port and 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connections. The Nokia C01 Plus does not have a fingerprint reader, but it supports face recognition, adding minimal biometric protection.

Launch in Brazil confirmed

Made of polycarbonate and with a removable back cover for easy access to the battery, the new entry-level phone from Nokia is already on sale in some markets, in purple and blue. It costs from €75 in Russia, the equivalent of R$460 per day’s rate, in direct conversion.

According to HMD Global, the Nokia C01 Plus will be launched in Brazil, and should arrive here in the coming months. Smartphone prices for the domestic market have not yet been revealed.