Nokia laptop specs and price leaked

It has been rumored for a while that the laptop will be manufactured by Nokia. Now, there has been an important leak that embodies these rumors. Many details about the device, which the company has not promoted yet, have been revealed. The laptop named Nokia PureBook X14 appeared on an e-commerce platform with its features and price.

The emerging features of the computer named Nokia PureBook X14

We can say that this device, which emerged first, will be in the “ultrabook” class. We will see a computer that is assertive about portability, especially with its 1.1 kg weight and 16.8 mm thickness. The screen of the device is; It will have 14 inches in size, FHD resolution and an IPS panel. It should also be noted that the computer will offer a 178-degree viewing angle thanks to the panel.

On the hardware side, PureBook X14 laptop features can be satisfactory considering that it will be in the “ultrabook” class. The device that will be powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor; It will have 8 GB DDR4 RAM capacity and 512 GB NVMe SSD. The clock speed of the processor used by the computer is between 1.6 GHz and 4.2 GHz. In addition, the device does not have an external graphics card and will meet users with Intel UHD Graphics.

On the other hand, the battery for “ultrabook” devices is one of the things to be considered. According to leaks that have emerged, Nokia’s laptop will offer up to 8 hours of battery life and will have 65W charging support.

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop price

In addition to the features of the device, the price was among the leaked information. The Nokia PureBook X14 price is planned at $ 1,220.



