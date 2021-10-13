Nokia G300 introduced with affordable price and 5G support

Continuing to expand its affordable product range, Nokia announced the G300 5G model. Here are the features of the new Nokia model introduced!

Operating under the umbrella of HMD Global, Nokia reminds itself from time to time with affordable models. The manufacturer, which came to the fore with the G50 5G model last month, revealed the first information about the G300 5G model at the beginning of the month. The company introduced its new phone today, making it remarkable with its affordable price tag and 5G support.

Positioned at the entry level, the Nokia G300 5G is, so to speak, a parent phone. Thick bezels, unpretentious triple camera setup, HD + screen and despite all this, sufficient storage, battery and processor are the main features of the new Nokia model. So what does Nokia’s G300 5G offer? Let’s see…

Nokia G300 5G announced

The new Nokia G300 5G, which has a 6.52 inch IPS LCD screen with 720×1600 pixel HD + resolution, reveals the drop notch structure. In addition, the 77.3 percent screen / body ratio is the biggest detail that can be criticized on the front.

G300, which takes its power from the Snapdragon 480 5G, which goes through the 8nm production process, introduces Adreno 619 on the graphics unit side. In addition, this Qualcomm production processor consists of 2x 2.0GHz and 6x 1.8GHz Kryo 460 cores.

Along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the phone has three cameras on the back. These cameras can shoot at a resolution of 16 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels. The sensor on the front offers 8 Megapixel resolution.

The Nokia G300 5G with 18W fast charging support has a 4,470 mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia G300 5G specifications

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display supporting 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: 8nm Snapdragon 480 5G

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Rear Camera: 16 + 5 + 2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Battery: 4,470 mAh / 18W fast charging

Price of Nokia G300 5G

The Nokia G300 5G, which will go on sale on October 18, will be offered to the US market in the first place. The price of the phone here will be $ 200.