Nokia G20 and G10 models introduced: Here are the details

Nokia G20 and G10 models introduced. HMD (The Home of Nokia Phones) Global today announced 3 different models of Nokia smartphones in a live broadcast. The devices will have the Android operating system. Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia X10 and Nokia C10 models. These devices are at the entry level within their segments. Among the models, the G series, which is located at the entry level, stands out with its battery.

Nokia G20 and G10 features

Both models look alike. Nokia G20 comes with 4 rear cameras and 1 front camera. On the back, there is 1 48 MP main camera, 1 ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth camera. On the front, there is 1 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back of the Nokia G10 is a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth camera. The ultra wide angle camera is not available on the Nokia G10. On the front of the Nokia G10, there is an 8 MP selfie camera, like the G20. In both devices, a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen welcomes us. While the Nokia G20 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the Nokia G10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25. G20 has two storage and a single RAM option. These are 64 GB / 128 GB storage, 4/4 GB RAM.

In the Nokia G10, the storage capacity is 32/64 GB and the RAM options are 3/4 GB. Both devices have a 5050 mAh battery. A 10W adapter is used to charge the battery. Android 11 is used as the operating system on both devices. The Nokia G20 has a price tag of $ 190 and the G10 $ 166.

Both devices will be available at the end of this month and will receive software updates for 2 years.