Nokia C20 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of launch

HMD Global will introduce its new Nokia branded smartphones at the event to be held on April 8th. Nokia C20, one of the phones expected to be introduced at this event, has been approved by the Bluetooth SIG.

The C20’s Bluetooth SIG registration shows that the C20 has four different model codes. Model codes TA-1352, TA-1356, TA-1339 and TA-1348 are thought to represent different configuration and region options.

Records show that the Nokia C20 has a Unisoc processor. However, other than that, it is not possible to reach any information about the smartphone.

According to the old leaks, the Nokia C20 will come with 1GB of RAM. 16 GB of internal storage space will be offered to users on the smartphone. Expectations are also that the Nokia C20 will be sold in Europe for around 90 euros.