Nokia C20 Plus Tested With Higher RAM Capacity

Nokia C20 Plus is among the phones expected to be introduced in the upcoming period. The result of the Geekbench benchmark test confirms the predictions that the Nokia C20 Plus will not be a very powerful device. Since the C20 Plus is a phone with Android 11 Go Edition, it should not be surprising.

As a result of the benchmark test, there is no clear information about the processor. It is seen that only the Unisoc processor will be used and this processor will have four 1.6 GHz and four 1.2 GHz cores. It is stated that this processor will be the same as that of the Nokia C20.

The Nokia C20 Plus surpasses the Nokia C20 in terms of RAM capacity. According to the benchmark test result, the Nokia C20 Plus has 3 GB of RAM. Therefore, it can be said that the Nokia C20 Plus will be at the top of the Android Go Edition phones. Although the processor is the same, thanks to the increased RAM capacity, the Nokia C20 Plus can overtake the Nokia C20 in multitasking.

According to previous leaks, the Nokia C20 Plus will come with dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh batteries. The Nokia C30 with a 6000 mAh battery and fingerprint scanner is expected to be introduced with the Nokia C20 Plus.