Nokia C20 Plus Launch Date Has Been Announced

Nokia C20 was introduced last April. It will not be necessary to wait long for the Plus version of the smartphone. According to a statement from HMD Global, the Nokia C20 Plus will go official on June 11th.

It is possible to get an idea about the design of the Nokia C20 Plus in the promotional poster shared on Nokia’s Weibo account. The round camera island on the back of the smartphone appears to have two sensors. The phone, which does not have a fingerprint scanner on the back panel, is not expected to have a fingerprint scanner inside the screen.

Looking a little closer, the top edge of the Nokia C20 Plus is 3.5mm. It seems that the headphone jack is located and the left edge of the phone is home to the SIM card slot. It seems that the power button and volume control keys are located on the other side.

It is not possible to see the front of the Nokia C20 Plus on the poster. However, it is highly likely that this phone will have a drop notch display like the standard Nokia C20. It is said that the battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh will give the phone the energy it needs.

Nokia C20 Plus will come with Unisoc SC9863A processor. This processor will be accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. It remains unclear whether there will be another option for RAM capacity.