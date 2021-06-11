Nokia C20 Plus Introduced: Android Go, 4950 MAh Battery

Nokia C20 was introduced in April. The company has now announced the Plus version of the phone. The Nokia C20 Plus comes out of the box with Android 11 Go Edition, just like the C20.

At the heart of the smartphone is the Unisoc SC9863A processor. This processor is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity of the phone is 32 GB. On top of the storage space, 256 GB can be added with microSD card support.

The Nokia C20 Plus has a one-piece polycarbonate case. It is stated that the presence of 3D wavy design makes the phone strong and durable.

The Nokia C20 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution LCD screen. The drop notch on this screen houses the 5 megapixel screen. In the round camera island on the back of the phone, the 8-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia C20 Plus does not have a fingerprint scanner. However, with the face unlock feature, users are offered a biometric option. 3.5mm. The phone, which has a headphone jack, provides the energy it needs with a battery with a capacity of 4950 mAh. This battery, which is charged via the microUSB port, has 10W charging support.

There are two color options for the Nokia C20 Plus, blue and black. The smartphone will launch in China on June 16 for 699 yuan.