Nokia C20 Plus: Brand New Cell Phone Has Good Battery And Android Go

Nokia C20 Plus: HMD Global, current holder of the Nokia manufacturer’s license, introduced a new smartphone to the market. It is the Nokia C20 Plus model, an intermediate device that will initially be sold only in China.

Focused on cost-effectiveness, the device has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, running on a Unisoc SC9863A processor. The operating system is Android 11 from the factory, but in the Go edition for less powerful devices.

Conventional in design, the model features a drop-shaped 5 MP selfie camera in the center of the display, which has 6.5″ and HD+ resolution. The rear sensors are in a circular module and have 8 MP (main) and 2 MP (depth sensor).

The device has the traditional 3.5 mm connector (P2) and should guarantee two days of use with the 4,950 mAh battery, but it does not have a biometric reader and uses a microUSB input with a 10W recharge.

The traditional Nokia C20 was announced in April 2021 and had even more basic configurations.

Availability

The Nokia C20 Plus will be sold in black and blue colors from June 16 and, for now, is exclusive to the Chinese market.

It is worth remembering that the manufacturer is present in Brazil, launching intermediate and entry models. The latest to arrive in the national territory is Nokia 5.4.