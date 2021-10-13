Nokia C20 And C01 Plus: Cell Phones Starting At $799

Nokia: HMD Global, owner of the manufacturer Nokia, launched this Wednesday (13) the brand’s new entry line in Brazil: the Nokia C20 and C01 Plus. According to the company, the models are intended to “make high-quality technology accessible to everyone”.

The two smartphones are available for sale on Nokia’s website, in the brand’s official store in Mercado Livre and in the country’s main retailers. In terms of values, the two models must be sold for an average price of $999 and $799.

Both come with Android 11 (Go) from the factory, 5 MP front and rear cameras, and will feature security updates for two years. The battery is 3000 mAh and promises two days of use.

Simple hardware

The Nokia C20 model has a 6.5-inch HD screen, while the C01 Plus has a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). As for performance, both will feature the eight-core Cortex-A55 Unisoc SC9863a processor, with options of 1 or 2 GB of RAM and 16 or 32 GB of internal storage.

The design remains simple, with wide edges. The company points out that smartphones come with all the durability already known from Nokia products. “They are made of tough polycarbonate with a metal alloy internal chassis and tested against twist, heat, force and drop to meet the demands of everyday life,” says the company.