Nokia C100 & Budget C200 phones are now available in the USA

The Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 are now available for purchase in the United States a few months after they were announced at CES 2022. HMD Global has not released a flagship phone for three years and intends to continue in the same spirit. In a statement released in March, the head of the company’s marketing department said that in the foreseeable future, the brand will continue to focus on entry- and mid-level smartphones.

This strategy paid off as HMD Global recorded significant growth as it focused on budget smartphones and feature phones. The Finnish company has also eliminated complex launch events from its business, leaving only pre-recorded videos, blog posts and social media announcements about new products.

Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 are entry—level smartphones, and this can be seen not only by their characteristics, but also by their design. While the Nokia C100 has huge bezels at the top and bottom of the screen, the Nokia C200 has a protruding chin. Both phones have a polycarbonate back panel with a textured pattern, which should provide a secure grip. Surprisingly, despite the fact that the Nokia C100’s back panel is removable, it still has IP52 dust and water resistance, just like the Nokia C200. Both phones are available in only one color scheme: Meteor (gray) for Nokia C200 and blue for Nokia C100.

Cheap 4G Phones with Android 12

Those who want a small phone will prefer the Nokia C100, as it has a compact 5.45-inch screen. The 18:9 display has HD+ resolution and is protected by tempered glass. Above the display is a 5-megapixel camera next to a small slot for a conversational speaker. On the other hand, the Nokia C200 has a larger 6.08-inch HD+ display with a U-neck for an 8-megapixel camera. It also has 2.5D tempered glass for protection. Both phones are equipped with the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset in combination with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. There is also a microSD card slot for adding up to 256 GB of additional storage.

The Nokia C100 has an 8-megapixel sensor on the back, while the C200 has a sharper 13—megapixel sensor. There is no fingerprint scanner in any phone, but there is face unlock. They also have an audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, one SIM card slot and a USB-C port. There is no mention of battery capacity, but their product pages claim that the Nokia C100 will provide “all—day battery life” and the Nokia C200 will provide “2 days of battery life”. Unfortunately, the Nokia C100 only supports 5W charging, while the Nokia C200 supports 10W standard charging. The good news is that both phones come with a charger.

HMD Global ships both phones with Android 12, unlike the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which ships with Android 11. There is no mention of how many OS updates they will get, but at a minimum they should get the Android 13 update. Two phones are already available for purchase exclusively through Walmart. Those who agree to the Nokia C100 will have to pay $39.88 with a choice of Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk and Total Wireless. On the other hand, the Nokia C200 costs $69 and is only available on Straight Talk.