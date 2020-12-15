Nokia C1 Plus introduced: Android Go, 5.45-inch screen

HMD Global has added a new member to Nokia’s affordable C series. The phone, named Nokia C1 Plus, stands somewhere between the C1 introduced last year and C2 introduced in March. The C1 Plus has a 5.45-inch screen just like the C1. C2, on the other hand, was presented to users with a 5.7 inch screen.

C1 Plus will come out of the box with the Android 10 Go Edition operating system. The phone with 4G support will be sold in Europe for 69 euros. HMD Global underlines that the C1 Plus, which will take its place on the shelves before the end of the year, is the cheapest 4G device Nokia has ever released.

C1 Plus has a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution screen. The 5-megapixel camera on the back of the smartphone is complemented by a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The quad-core 1.4 GHz processor at the heart of the phone is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Nokia C1 Plus will get the energy it needs from its 2500 mAh battery. This battery with 5W charging support will be charged via micro USB input. 3.5 mm. The phone with headphone jack will be sold with dual SIM support in some regions. The phone, which has red and blue color options, weighs 146 grams on the scale.



