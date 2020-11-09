Nokia brand this time in a 4K Android TV box

A new Nokia branded Android TV set top box is getting ready to go on sale in Europe. The Streaming Box 8000 device was developed by Streamview and as stated on the website, this company; It has licensed the Nokia brand to sell Smart TV, set-top box and radios with DAB + tuners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions.

It is stated that the set top device will have 4K video playback support. The price is set at 100 euros. It is expected to be available for sale by the end of the year. However, there was no clear information about in which countries and when exactly it will go on sale.

In fact, the Streaming Box 8000 cannot be considered the first Android TV box to carry the Nokia brand. Earlier this year, Flipkart also sold a device called Nokia Media Streamer in India, along with various Nokia branded TVs. However, this device will be the first of its kind to be sold in Europe.

More info on the new Nokia Set-top box. Sold for 100€, Amlogic S905X3 & ATV 10. Bit more expensive than other #AndroidTV devices in Europe, but it comes with a nice selection of ports, a much better SoC & a cool remote. No info on Dolby Vision/Atmos support.

OEM is @SEIRobotics https://t.co/54svm6LImY pic.twitter.com/V4v15GBSTy — Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) November 4, 2020

According to the @androidtv_rumor Twitter account, Streaming Box 8000 is a renamed version of a device manufactured by SEI Robotics. It is reported to have 4K video output, but there is no information on whether HDR format is available. It runs Android 10 and has Amlogic S905X3 processor. The photos published by Golem.de also show that the broadcast device has various ports, including HDMI, Optical Audio, USB-C, USB-A and wired Ethernet.

Perhaps most of all, the set-top box comes with a full-size remote with typical controls. There are also four dedicated hotkeys for easy access to streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

HMD, the licensed vendor of Nokia branded smartphones, has no connection with the Streaming Box 8000.

Although it is a popular operating system across smart TVs, set-top devices running Android TV are not very common. However, we see this operating system more in standalone set-top boxes with the devices that Xiaomi has released recently. Chromecast with Google TV and TV + Ready, which are sold abroad, are among the last examples that work with Android TV.



