Nokia announces six new smartphones from the C, G and X lines; check out

Nokia announced on Thursday (8) through an online event, the launch of six new smartphones in the X, C and G series: Nokia X10, X20, C10, C20, G10 and G20. The models are part of a redesign of the portfolio of HMD Global – Nokia’s owner. From now on, the smartphone nomenclature will use letters to differentiate the lines.

In addition, the company also launched a wireless headset and emphasized the affordable prices of the new products for the consumer.

Nokia C20 and C10

The C series models are the simplest of the launches, with options of up to 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The screen is 6.5 inches HD and the design follows the same line already used by basic models previously launched, with wide edges and simple plastic rear. The main camera of the two models is 8 MP and the front camera has 5 MP. The phone has the Android 11 Go system. The processor is a Unisoc SC9863a with eight Cortex-A55 cores and the battery is only 3,000 mAh, reinforcing the basic specifications of the models.

Nokia G10 and G20

The midline models have a quadruple set of cameras, with a 48 MP main lens, 5 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro and depth cameras. The front lens is 8 MP. The Nokia G10 will feature a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, while the G20 will run Helio G35.

The main feature of the G line is the battery, which has 5,050 mAh. According to the manufacturer, the cell phone can be used for up to three days without recharging. The models are available in versions with 4 GB of RAM and options with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. The screen is 6.5 inches, HD + resolution and the side of the device has a button dedicated to Google Assistant.

Nokia X10 and X20

The launches of the X line are the most powerful. Like the other lines announced, the model remains with the company’s standard design. The screen is 6.67 inches with Full HD + resolution. Both have a Snapdragon 480 5G processor and options of 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB, or 128 GB of internal space.

The battery is 4,470 mAh and there is no charger in the box. The company explained that the decision was made after a survey of Nokia users. According to her, consumers have, on average, three power adapters at home. To support the sustainable initiative, the manufacturer will send a 100% recyclable cover.

Regarding the cameras, the X20 has four lenses, the main one being 64 MP, an ultrawide of 5 MP and two others of 2 MP. The X10 differs in the main camera of 48 MP.

Pricing

The Nokia C10 is the most affordable mobile phone. It will be sold from € 75 (the equivalent of R $ 505.39 in current conversion); Nokia C20 for € 89 (R $ 599.71); Nokia G10 from € 139 (R $ 875.15); Nokia G20 will be sold for € 159 (R $ 1,070); Nokia X10 has a suggested value of € 309 (R $ 2,080); and, finally, the Nokia X20 from € 340 (R $ 2,288).

There is still no forecast for the launch of cell phones in Brazil.