Nokia ambitious: preparing for 5 new smartphones

There is a new development from Nokia, which is experiencing a rebound in the smartphone market. Nokia 5 is preparing to come out with a new smartphone. Nokia, which has already come before its users with the C3 model, will bring the user together with different phones as far as they have just appeared.

Could the Nokia 5 make a difference with the new smartphone?

Although Nokia has a history of ups and downs, it has been in our lives since 1865. The company, which attracted attention with the increase in revenue it has experienced recently, now draws attention with its smartphones, which are said to be different.

As far as reported, Nokia will introduce five new smartphone models before the end of 2020. Achieving its goals with silence since the beginning of 2019, Nokia is among the brands we haven’t heard of in 2020.

Nokia this silence; 9.3 PureView is trying to break with the 7.3 5G, 6.3, 2.4 and 3.4 models. There is no information about the technical features and details about the phones yet, but as can be understood from the names of the models, one will include 5G connection technology. This shows that Nokia actually follows the technology closely in the devices it will launch.

The flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView model seems to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. In the model in question, an innovation is followed on the camera side. This is because the selfie camera will be located under the screen.

In addition to these details, it is said that Nokia is working on a phone for foldable screens, which are among the most popular designs since last year, and it seems quite exciting. According to those who came up with the idea, Nokia’s foldable phone will have a vertical design.



