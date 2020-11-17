Nokia 9.3 PureView to be official before 2020 ends

HMD Global was expected to introduce the Nokia 9.3 PureView and 6.3 models this month, and the 7.3 model in September. However, the latest posts show that the promotion of these phones is due to the last month of 2020. It is also underlined that the phones will become official before the end of 2020.

It was stated that the event planned in November was announced by the sources in HMD Global that it is in December. Nokia 9.3 PureView, which is expected to be the flagship of this trio, is said to have a Qualcomm processor, 120Hz display and a 108 megapixel main camera.

The Nokia 7.3 5G is envisaged to have a Snapdragon 690 processor. In the quad rear camera system, it is stated that the 48 megapixel sensor will act as the main camera. The only difference between Nokia 6.3 and 7.3 is said to be the Qualcomm processor.

Important details about the Nokia 9.3 PureView, 7.3 and 6.3 are expected to come to light as the launch date approaches.



