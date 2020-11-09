Nokia 8 V 5G UW is announced with Snapdragon 765G

HMD Global launched, in partnership with Verizon, the new intermediary cell phone Nokia 8 V 5G UW. The smartphone features specifications similar to the previously announced Nokia 8.3 5G, launched earlier this year, including the same design.

The main difference of the new device is the addition of mmWave antennas, which are compatible with Verizon’s 5G. Regarding the price, the device arrives at prices starting at US $ 699, while the original model arrived in Europe for US $ 599.

Regarding the specifications, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW stands out for bringing a 6.81 ” screen with a frequency of 120 Hz. The display also has Full HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio.

In addition, the device features the Snapdragon 765G processor, intermediate model from Qualcomm with 5G. The octa-core chip works with a 4,500 mAh battery, with a fast 18W recharge via USB-C.

The product also has four cameras at the rear. The main solution comes with 64 MP and comes with 12 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP modules for pictures with depth. Selfies are provided by a 24 MP sensor.

Nokia’s cell phone runs Android 10 and arrives on the market with variants of 6 and 8 GB of RAM, in addition to expandable storage of 64 or 128 GB. The launch in the United States takes place on November 12.



